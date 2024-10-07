Vanderbilt Awarded Two NCAA Golf Regionals

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The NCAA has awarded two golf regional championships to Vanderbilt University, as Vanderbilt Legends Club will serve as host in 2027 and 2028.

Vanderbilt will be one of the host sites for a 2027 NCAA Division I Women’s Golf Regional and a 2028 NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Regional. The 2027 NCAA Division I Women’s Golf Regional will take place May 10-12, 2027, and the 2028 NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Regional will be May 15-17, 2028.

It will be the fourth time that Vanderbilt Legends Club has hosted an NCAA Golf Regional. The last NCAA Women’s Golf Regional at Vanderbilt Legends Club took place in 2022, while it has been since 2016 that an NCAA Men’s Golf Regional was held in Franklin, Tennessee. Vanderbilt Legends Club also served as host of the 2012 NCAA Women’s Golf Championships.

Source: Vanderbilt

