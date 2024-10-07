Ramblin’ Joe’s Coffee to Expand with Five New Stores in Nashville Area



Nashville, TN – Ramblin’ Joe’s Coffee , a purveyor of specialty coffees from around the world and across the U.S., has just announced a new multi-unit franchise deal for Nashville, Tennessee. Secured with Nash Coffee Group, the new agreement will roll out five new Ramblin’ Joe’s locations over the next three years within the Nashville area.

David Lambert, CEO and CFO of Ramblin’ Joe’s Coffee, expressed his enthusiasm over the latest sale.

“We are thrilled and honored to work with the new team in Nashville. Our parent company, Lambert’s Coffee, has been a leader in the coffee retail industry since 1971, and we’ve gained invaluable experience over the decades,” he said. “Since launching Ramblin’ Joe’s Coffee, we have leveraged Lambert’s expertise and resources to streamline operations and ensure maximum efficiency. This sale is a significant validation of the Ramblin’ Joe’s brand and boosts our momentum as we continue growing Joe’s network of friends.”

Ramblin’ Joe’s Coffee aims to steadily expand its footprint across the U.S. in the coming years, with a focused push in key markets like Tennessee, Colorado, and Texas.

“We are also open to partnering with franchisees in other territories across the country,” added Lambert.

With its latest deal in Nashville and another corporate-owned location due to open in February 2025, Ramblin’ Joe’s continues to pursue its goal of spreading joy through excellent customer service and the “Joe’s Way” philosophy — a detailed blueprint that guides how the company operates.

“We are highly selective when it comes to our franchisees. It’s important that they embrace the ‘Joe’s Way’ ethos and share our passion for coffee,” Lambert said. “Our goal is not just to sell franchises but to create opportunities for like-minded individuals who align with Joe’s vision.”

Ramblin’ Joe’s Coffee sets itself apart in the specialty coffee industry with its unique global blends and customer-first mindset. The company’s motto, “We don’t sell coffee, we serve happiness,” reflects its commitment to delivering an exceptional experience with every cup.

Recent menu highlights include Vietnamese Iced Coffee with Brown Sugar Cold Foam inspired from travels to Vietnam, Café Con Leche with Raw Colombian Sugar sourced from Colombia, and the Maine Salted Maple Latte discovered in Fryeburg, Maine.

According to the company’s website, franchisee partners receive site selection assistance, training, and ongoing support. For more information on franchise opportunities or to find your nearest Ramblin’ Joe’s Coffee location, visit RamblinJoesCoffee.com .

Source: Restaurant News

