Photo of the Day: April 6, 2025

Photo of the day: The Williamson County Chapter of Middle Tennessee Scouting was proud to honor Mr. Tim Downey, CEO of Nashville-based Southern Land Company, with the 2025 Good Scout Award. The award ceremony took place during breakfast at longtime friend-of-Scouting Willis Johnson’s Classic Car Garage in Franklin, with County Mayor Rogers Anderson, City Mayor Ken Moore, and many other local leaders in attendance.

Mr. Downey’s entrepreneurial career began in college with a small janitorial business, which he grew into a real-estate services business, and a eventually full-service, national real-estate development company. Today, his unwavering dedication to developing outstanding neighborhoods and communities has made Middle Tennessee a place we are proud to call home.

In addressing Scouts and Scout leaders this morning, Mr. Downey said the most important thing that people value in a business partner is trustworthiness, and he commended the Scouting organization for placing an emphasis on developing this quality in young leaders through its programs.

