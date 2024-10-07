Lainey Wilson to Host Opry NEXTSTAGE Live Event

The Grand Ole Opry has announced its fourth-annual “Opry NextStage Live,” presented by Tecovas, which will take place on Monday, December 9 at the Grand Ole Opry House. The Opry-style show will showcase country music’s top rising artists who are part of the Opry NextStage program. Reigning ACM and CMA Entertainer of The Year, 2021 Opry NextStage alum and the newest member of the Opry, Lainey Wilson, will host and perform.

Additional artists featured on the lineup include every member of the NextStage Class of 2024: 49 Winchester, Anne Wilson, Charles Wesley Godwin, Chase Matthew, Ella Langley, Flatland Cavalry, Josh Ross, Madeline Edwards, and Wyatt Flores. Tickets are on sale now at opry.com.

Since 2019, the NextStage program has introduced new talent to new fans and featured artists such as Lainey Wilson, Megan Moroney, Parker McCollum, Riley Green, Nate Smith, Hailey Whitters and Tenille Townes who all went on to earn ACM New Male and Female Artist of the Year trophies following their NextStage inclusion. Among other NextStage alums include Priscilla Block, BRELAND, Callista Clark, Chapel Hart, Travis Denning, Niko Moon, Restless Road, Jameson Rodgers, Elvie Shane, Conner Smith and Morgan Wade.

For more information on Opry NextStage, visit opry.com/nextstage.

