Nashville SC to Host U.S. Open Cup Round of 32 Match at GEODIS

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (March 31, 2025) – Nashville Soccer Club announced today it will host the Boys in Gold’s first 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup match at GEODIS Park on Tuesday, May 6 at 7 p.m. CT vs. an opponent to be determined on April 17 during the historic knockout-style tournament’s Round of 32 draw.

As part of their 2025 benefits, Nashville SC Season Ticket Members will receive access to all Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup matches played at GEODIS Park through the Quarterfinals (Round of 32, Round of 16, and Quarterfinals). For more information regarding 2025 season ticket benefits or to become a member, please visit NashvilleSC.com.

Tickets for the Round of 32 match will go on sale to the general public on Tuesday, April 1 and can be purchased with no fees. In addition, from April 1 to April 6 single match tickets for all of Nashville SC’s remaining 2025 home games at GEODIS Park can be purchased with no fees and start as low as $20 apiece. For more information and to purchase tickets, fans can visit NashvilleSC.com.

The 2025 edition of the U.S. Open Cup will mark Nashville SC’s third participation in the tournament since joining Major League Soccer in 2020. After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, Nashville SC first entered the USOC in 2022 when it reached the Quarterfinals before advancing to the Round of 16 in 2023. Nashville SC did not compete in the 2024 edition as a result of its participation in the Concacaf Champions Cup and Leagues Cup.

For more information regarding the 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup, the oldest ongoing national soccer competition in the U.S. and the world’s third-longest continuously run national cup tournament, please visit USSoccer.com/us-open-cup.

2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup schedule:

First Round: March 18-20

Second Round: April 1-2

Third Round: April 15-16

Round of 32: May 6-7 (Nashville SC enters tournament)

Round of 16: May 20-21

Quarterfinals: July 8-9

Semifinal: Sept. 16-17

Final: Oct. 1

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email