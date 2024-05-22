Top 5 Stories From May 22, 2024

Here’s a look at the top stories from May 22, 2024
Little Hats Italian Market – a beloved Italian-style market and deli in Nashville’s Germantown neighborhood – will bring its gourmet sandwiches, housemade pastas and imported Italian specialties to Williamson County. Read more
The new I-65 Buckner Road Interchange in Spring Hill has been in the works since 2020 and it’s almost time to celebrate its completion. Read more
Dozens of WCS students are showing off their academic expertise by earning a perfect composite score on the March ACT exam. Read more
The wait is finally over – Edley’s Bar-B-Que has officially opened its second location in Franklin at The Factory at Franklin. Read more.
A CoolSprings Galleria proposal will add more restaurants, retail space and housing in front of the current Cheesecake Factory and Belk department store area. Read more
