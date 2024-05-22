Top 5 Stories From May 22, 2024

By
Andrea Hinds
-

Here’s a look at the top stories from May 22, 2024

1Little Hats Italian Market to Open New Location in Franklin

Photo Submitted

 

Little Hats Italian Market – a beloved Italian-style market and deli in Nashville’s Germantown neighborhood – will bring its gourmet sandwiches, housemade pastas and imported Italian specialties to Williamson County. Read more

2VIDEO: I-65 Buckner Road Interchange in Spring Hill to Open Soon

June Lake Interchange Spring Hill

The new I-65 Buckner Road Interchange in Spring Hill has been in the works since 2020 and it’s almost time to celebrate its completion. Read more

3Dozens of WCS Students Ace the ACT

Photo by WCS

Dozens of WCS students are showing off their academic expertise by earning a perfect composite score on the March ACT exam. Read more

4Edley’s Bar-B-Que Opens at The Factory at Franklin

photo courtesy of The Factory at Franklin

The wait is finally over – Edley’s Bar-B-Que has officially opened its second location in Franklin at The Factory at Franklin. Read more.

5Here’s What We Know About the Proposed CoolSprings Galleria Redevelopment

A CoolSprings Galleria proposal will add more restaurants, retail space and housing in front of the current Cheesecake Factory and Belk department store area. Read more

