Scott Flynn Stepping Down as Belmont Head Men’s Golf Coach

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Belmont University men’s golf head coach Scott Flynn announced on Wednesday that he is stepping down from his position after spending 16 years leading the program. Assistant Coach Daniel DeLuca has been promoted to Head Coach to replace Flynn.

“I want to thank Dr. Greg Jones, Scott Corley, Mike Strickland (former Belmont Director of Athletics), and Dr. Bob Fisher (former Belmont President), for the opportunity to be part of such a special team of people at Belmont,” said Flynn. “Belmont is a very special place and it’s been a true blessing to work alongside such a wonderful group of coaches, faculty, staff and student-athletes. I’m also excited about the future of our golf program and can with all confidence say that it will be in great hands under the leadership of Daniel DeLuca .”

Source: Belmont

