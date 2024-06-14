Here’s a look at the top stories from June 14, 2024.
On June 5, a Grand Jury in Williamson County returned a superseding indictment, charging Father Juan Carlos Garcia-Mendoza, 31, of Franklin, with two additional counts of sexual battery. Read more
One person was injured after a home exploded in Gallatin Friday morning. Read more
These are the public swimming pool health scores in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for June 4-14, 2024. Read more
On June 5, a Williamson County Grand Jury returned a 25-count indictment on Gordon Grigg, 61, of Franklin, with multiple charges related to identity theft and sexual offenses. Read more.
Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events. Read more
Please join our FREE Newsletter