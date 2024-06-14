Top Stories From June 14, 2024

Here’s a look at the top stories from June 14, 2024.

1Former Franklin Priest Indicted on Additional Sexual Battery Charges

Juan Carlos Garcia-Mendoza
Juan Carlos Garcia-Mendoza (Franklin PD)

On June 5, a Grand Jury in Williamson County returned a superseding indictment, charging Father Juan Carlos Garcia-Mendoza, 31, of Franklin, with two additional counts of sexual battery. Read more

2One Injured During Home Explosion in Gallatin

Photo: Gallatin City Government

One person was injured after a home exploded in Gallatin Friday morning. Read more

3Health Inspections: Williamson Co. Public Swimming Pools for June 14

These are the public swimming pool health scores in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for June 4-14, 2024. Read more

4Franklin Life Coach Indicted on Identity Theft and Sexual Offenses

Photo from Franklin Police Department

On June 5, a Williamson County Grand Jury returned a 25-count indictment on Gordon Grigg, 61, of Franklin, with multiple charges related to identity theft and sexual offenses. Read more.

5Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

photo from Franklin Flea Market

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events. Read more

