Edley’s Bar-B-Que Opens at The Factory at Franklin

The wait is finally over – Edley’s Bar-B-Que has officially opened its second location in Franklin at The Factory at Franklin.

The restaurant announced The Factory location back in 2022.

Edley’s posted on social media, “The moment you’ve been waiting for, Franklin. We are now smoking at @thefactoryatfranklin.”

Hours of operation for its newest location are Sunday-Thursday, 11 am-9 pm and Friday-Saturday, 11 am-10 pm.

At The Factory, Edley’s is over 5,000 square feet. The restaurant features an indoor dining area, full bar, outdoor patio space, and a dedicated catering kitchen to serve The Factory at Franklin and the surrounding area. With its “seasoned & grit” design elements, Muscle Shoals-style music, and nods to the Franklin community, the restaurant will surely create an inviting atmosphere and unique vibe.

The Factory at Franklin is located at 230 Franklin Road.

Edley’s also has a location in the Berry Farms community in Franklin at 501 Sara Avalyn Lane.

