Warren Bradley Partners is Honored as a Top Real Estate Team in the 2024 RealTrends Verified Rankings

Every year, RealTrends Verified assesses the performance of realtors and real estate teams across the country to identify the top brokerages, agents, and teams. RealTrends Verified is the nation’s leading real estate benchmarking tool that independently evaluates performance data to help home buyers and sellers identify the best agents to work with on their real estate journey.

Warren Bradley Partners is honored to be nationally recognized in the 2024 RealTrends Verified Rankings as one of the top-performing real estate teams in the country. Read on to learn more about this important recognition and how we offer exceptional representation for home buyers and sellers in the greater Nashville area.

How Does RealTrends Verified Determine Top Performers?

RealTrends Verified is an independent program that uses multiple data sets to create a comprehensive picture of the nation’s top performers in real estate. Participation is optional, and brokerages, agents, and real estate teams submit data from the previous year for closed residential transactions.

RealTrends Verified analyzes performance after verifying details on the application. In order to qualify for ranking, two minimum thresholds for performance must be met:

An Individual Agent must close 40 residential transaction sides OR $16 million in closed sales volume

A Team must close 60 residential transaction sides OR $24 million in closed sales volume

It takes a top-performing, highly skilled agent or team to achieve these exceptional benchmarks, so it is truly an honor to be recognized by the RealTrends Verified Ranking.

Warren Bradley Partners is Honored to Be Ranked

For any real estate agent or team to be successful, it takes the incredible support and trust of their clients. Warren Bradley Partners recognizes that the partnership we’ve achieved with our clients is instrumental in reaching these benchmarks to achieve RealTrends Verified recognition. It is our great privilege to guide our clients on your home-buying and selling journey in the greater Nashville area! We look forward to continued partnership in your future real estate endeavors.

What Makes Warren Bradley Partners Such a Successful Real Estate Team?

Warren Bradley Partners believes that working as a team provides the best outcome for our clients. We coordinate as a family and a team of successful real estate professionals and offer a trove of resources to every client. When you choose Warren Bradley Partners to represent your home for sale, you can look forward to the following:

A keen eye for detail. We have extensive experience in staging a home for sale and an exceptional eye for small adjustments that can drive a higher sales price.

A network of trusted professionals. With decades of experience in Nashville area luxury real estate, we have strategic professional partnerships with contractors, landscapers, inspectors, and interior specialists. Your home is in the best hands to prepare for sale.

Expertise in the market. Your home will be expertly marketed and listed at the correct price to move your sale forward.

Extensive marketing. Using professional photography, drone video footage, and multiple marketing platforms, we launch an entire campaign to put your home in front of the perfect potential buyer.

If you’re a potential buyer, Warren Bradley Partners can’t wait to help you find your new dream home! As Nashville area natives, we know the best communities and properties to guide you in your home-buying journey. We’re experts in the local market and can ensure you locate a home for the right price in the best location.

Get the Best Result with RealTrends Verified Real Estate Team, Warren Bradley Partners!

Look forward to a smooth journey buying or selling your home when you choose Warren Bradley Partners to represent you as your real estate agent. Get started today by calling us at 615-300-8663 or connect with us online!

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email