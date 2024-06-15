Photo of the Day: June 15, 2024

By
Donna Vissman
-
Photos Courtesy of Steph Sorenson

Photo of the day:Trend Management, held country-filled, kick-off party to the genre’s largest festival of the year.  Trend welcomed Jordan Davis, Russell Dickerson and more to the Sonos Stage at Hampton Social last night amongst a packed crowd, as the rooftop space was transformed into a western-inspired saloon.

 

