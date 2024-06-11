June 17 Franklin Tomorrow FrankTalks to Offer “Report Card on Schools”

Join Franklin Tomorrow on Monday, June 17, as they welcome Williamson County Schools Superintendent Jason Golden and Franklin Special School District Director of Schools Dr. David Snowden for FrankTalks as they deliver the “Report Card for 2023-24 School Year,” an informative discussion from both men on the outcomes of the 2023-24 school year, but also some glimpses into what’s ahead for 2024-25.

The event will be held at the FSSD’s Performing Arts Center, located at the north end of Poplar Grove Middle School at 1030 Excellence Way in Franklin.

The event will start at 9 a.m. with a 30-minute coffee social where guests are encouraged to visit the FSSD Legacy Gallery, a space where the district’s long history is celebrated in multimedia displays and a classroom vignette.

To RSVP for the event, please visit https://June17FrankTalks.eventbrite.com

The program will begin at 9:30 a.m. in the auditorium of the PAC.

FrankTalks is free and open to the public.

