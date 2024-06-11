YMCA of Middle Tennessee Announces Newly Elected Chair, Officers and Board Members

YMCA of Middle Tennessee has announced its new board chair and the addition of three new board members beginning three-year terms, along with its slate of officers. The Y’s 16-member board is responsible for setting strategic direction and policy to support the nonprofit organization’s mission and work to strengthen community through youth development, healthy living and social responsibility.

“The YMCA of Middle Tennessee is pleased to have these talented community leaders on our board,” said YMT President and CEO John Mikos. “Our organization would not be able to accomplish all that it does without the work of strong and committed volunteer leaders who, along with our Y staff team, join together to fulfill our mission of helping people grow in spirit, mind and body.”

Tony Wall began a two-year term as chair of the board of directors, effective May 1. Wall is the Information Systems/Information Technology Business Operations manager for Nissan North America and a long-time YMCA board member, volunteer, and leader who previously chaired the organization’s Annual Giving Campaign and Diversity, Inclusion and Global Committee.

Joining Wall on the Y board as officers are:

Chair-elect Jonathan Cole, litigation shareholder/attorney, Baker Donelson;

Immediate Past Chair Lawson C. Allen, president and director, Lee, Danner & Bass, Inc.;

Treasurer David Wilds, founder and managing partner, First Avenue Partners, and;

Assistant Treasurer Bill Zotti, retired, Deloitte & Touche LLC.

Additionally, during the Y’s annual meeting held in May, the following board members were elected:

Catherine Birdwell, director of Religious Education, Holy Family Catholic Church;

Brian Taylor, owner/broker, Progent Commercial, LLC;

Bill Zotti, retired, Deloitte & Touche LLC, and;

Jacky Akbari, founder and managing principal, Worthington Advisory

