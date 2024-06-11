Karen Caldwell Named Bethesda Elementary Principal

A longtime Williamson County Schools administrator is moving south for the 2024-25 school year. Superintendent Jason Golden has announced that Sunset Elementary Principal Karen Caldwell will serve as the principal of Bethesda Elementary next year. She replaces Dr. Kari Miller who resigned from the district last month.

“Karen has been in education for almost 30 years,” said Golden. “While her expertise in teaching and learning is impressive, Karen is also a relational leader who will make connections with the entire school community to ensure success for all Bethesda students.”

Caldwell has served as the principal of Sunset Elementary since 2012. Prior to that time, she was an assistant principal at Hunters Bend Elementary and a special education teacher at Independence High School in Williamson County Schools. She began her career as a teacher in 1996 in Metro Nashville Public Schools.

“My experience at Sunset Elementary was extraordinary, and I will always treasure my time there,” said Caldwell. “It is an honor to continue my journey in education with the cherished Bethesda community. I look forward to meeting the students and their families and working with the teachers and staff to continue the excellence that is Bethesda.”

Caldwell earned a bachelor’s in special education and elementary education from Vanderbilt University and a master’s in education leadership from Trevecca Nazarene University.

She will begin her new role July 1, 2024.

Source: WCS

