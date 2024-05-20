Here’s What We Know About the Proposed CoolSprings Galleria Redevelopment

A CoolSprings Galleria proposal will add more restaurants, retail space and housing in front of the current Cheesecake Factory and Belk department store area.

The proposal states several updates and changes the mall would like to make.

Changes to the site include in-fill development around the western side of the Galleria.

A Variety of new uses are proposed, including retail/restaurant, hospitality, and multi-family residential.

At full build-out, approximately 600 residential units, a 120-key hotel, and 76,700 sf of commercial space are planned.

This development will create a variety of new civic spaces and pedestrian experiences, positively impact the site’s stormwater treatment, and improve vehicular circulation both on and off-site. The new uses will support the existing Galleria and create a true mixed-use development.

During a neighborhood meeting discussing the proposed changes, it was stated that this project would not happen all at once but would take place in phases, beginning with the restaurant and streetscape project and then the updates in front of JCPenney.

The following steps for the project are outlined: May 13 plans submitted to the City of Franklin; Joint Concept Workshop on May 23; Franklin Planning Commission with Public hearing on June 27; followed by presentation at BOMA meetings in July with the expected final reading of the project at the August 27th BOMA meeting.

The CoolSprings Galleria opened in Franklin in 1991. One of the next big changes came in 2015 when the Galleria redeveloped the closed Sears store into a new entrance and introduced new retail spaces. CoolSprings Galleria is owned and managed by CBL Properties of Chattanooga, Tennessee. The mall iss more than one million square-feet with over 150 stores, according to the website,

