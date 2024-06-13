Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

4 Keep Spring Hill Clean

Saturday, June 15, 8 am – 10 am

Spring Hill Library, 144 Kedron Parkway, Spring Hill

Help keep Spring Hill Clean and join fellow volunteers to target specific areas that need cleanup!

Meet up takes place at the Spring Hill Public Library at 8:00 a.m. on the third Saturday of each month and volunteers will go to the area(s) that have been reported needing clean-up until 10 a.m.