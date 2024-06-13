Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events.
1Franklin Flea Market
Saturday, June 15, 9 am – 6 pm
Sunday, June 16, 10 am – 4 pm
Williamson County Ag Expo Center, 4215 Long Lane, Franklin
Featuring 500+ indoor & outdoor vendor booths, the Franklin Flea Market has thousands of unique treasures and incredible bargains – something for everyone! Admission is free, parking is $5.
2Splash and Dash
Saturday, June 15, 7 am
Harlinsdale Farm, 239 Franklin Road, Franklin
The Franklin Family Splash and Dash will feature a running and biking portion with an optional float down the Harpeth River. It will start and end at The Park at Harlinsdale Farm. Entrants can customize their race experience. They can choose to run either a 5K or a one-mile fun run. If participants choose to bring their own boat, there will be an optional float portion down the Harpeth River.
Register here.
3Bingo and Bagels
Saturday, June 15, 10 am
John P. Holt Library, 8109 Concord Road, Brentwood
Start your Saturday off on a fun note! Enjoy bagels while you play a few rounds of Bingo. Winners will take home prizes.
Register here.
4Keep Spring Hill Clean
Saturday, June 15, 8 am – 10 am
Spring Hill Library, 144 Kedron Parkway, Spring Hill
Help keep Spring Hill Clean and join fellow volunteers to target specific areas that need cleanup!
Meet up takes place at the Spring Hill Public Library at 8:00 a.m. on the third Saturday of each month and volunteers will go to the area(s) that have been reported needing clean-up until 10 a.m.
5Classic Car Show at Cheekwood
Saturday & Sunday, June 15 & 16, 10 am – 5 pm
Cheekwood Botantical Gardens, 1200 Forrest Park Drive, Nashville
Cruise into Cheekwood and stroll among impeccably maintained classic cars and vintage motorcycles from the early to mid-twentieth century during this dazzling weekend-long event. Enjoy the sounds of a barbershop quartet, grab a drink from well-stocked bar stations, and savor tasty fare from local food trucks.
Find tickets here.
