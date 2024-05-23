Photo of the Day: May 23, 2024

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day:Musicians Hall of Fame & Museum and Julien’s Auctions hosted a private gathering on Tuesday, May 14 for a preview of the exclusive MUSIC ICONS limited run guitar exhibit.

The industry event hosted a full house and six special guests: Prince’s Yellow Cloud 3 guitar, Bob Dylan and Robbie Robertson’s stage played 1965 Fender Telecaster, John Lennon’s lost 1965 Help!Framus 12-string Hootenanny (recently discovered after 50 years), Steve Jones’ original Sex Pistols Gibson Les Paul, Randy Bachman’s 1959 Gibson Les Paul Standard, and Mark Knopfler’s 1987 Gibson Custom Shop Edition Chet Atkins Country Gentleman guitar.

The MUSIC ICONS exhibit marks the first time the public will be able to view these one-of-a-kind guitars in the United States. The limited run exhibit will be open to the public (with the purchase of a ticket to Musicians Hall of Fame & Museum) between 10:00am Central today and 5:00pm on Saturday, May 18.

