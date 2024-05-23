Prep for the ACT at Independence High’s Camp

On June 24-28, 2024, Independence High will offer a week-long ACT Prep Camp for all WCS high school students.

The IHS ACT Camp offers students insider strategies, timing, tips, tricks and lots of practice with feedback to help them earn their best ACT scores. The camp will run from 9 a.m. until noon.

The cost per student is $150 and includes a new ACT prep and practice book, snacks, paper and digital practice materials, plus access to the ACT Prep Camp Schoology Group where daily lessons, practice materials and explanations will be posted. Families may register their students online.

Independence High is located at 1776 Declaration Way in Thompson’s Station.

Source: WCS

