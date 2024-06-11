Savannah Bananas to Take Over Franklin Dunkin’

June 11, 2024 – The “Greatest Show in Sports” is teaming up with Dunkin’ for an in-store player appearance that celebrates Dunkin’ as the official coffee and donut of the Savannah Bananas. As part of the Banana Ball World Tour the Savannah Bananas will be making the team’s visit to First Horizon Park June 13th through June 15th.

On Friday, June 14, 2024, the Savannah Bananas are taking over the Dunkin’ restaurant located at 500 Cool Springs Blvd in Franklin with a special surprise for guests ahead of the team’s matchup with the Firefighters that evening. From 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., the

Franklin Dunkin’ will host players from the Savannah Bananas and Banana Ball’s Hottest New Team, the Firefighters.

The store will treat guests to custom Savannah Banana & Firefighter donuts, swag giveaways from the Dunkin’ prize wheel and surprise lucky guests with tickets to Friday and Saturday games!

Additionally, Dunkin’ will be surprising a former teenage patient from Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt with tickets to Saturday’s game! In 2020, Jordan Johnson was struck by a ball during a baseball game and taken to Monroe Carell. While

there, doctors unexpectedly discovered that he had a cerebral cavernous malformation. Johnson quickly entered the care of specialists and underwent an eight-hour brain surgery to remove the lesion a few weeks later. Jordan would have to relearn everything,

including how to eat and walk. Jordan is home now and working to improve each day. Dunkin’, accompanied with players from the team, will be giving this sweet surprise to Jordan and his family the morning of the 14th at the Franklin store.

In fitting fashion, Dunkin’ will also fuel the Bananas’ fan-favorite Donut Batter of the Night feature where fans at First Horizon Park will receive free MUNCHKINS® Donut Hole Treats when the opposition’s designated “donut batter” goes down swinging.

WHERE: Dunkin’ | 500 Cool Springs Blvd, Franklin, TN 37067

WHEN: Friday, June 14th | 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email