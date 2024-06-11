Town of Nolensville Hosts 18th Annual Star-Spangled Celebration

The Town of Nolensville will host its 18th annual Star-Spangled Celebration on Saturday, June 29, 2024, at Nolensville High School from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

The Nolensville Town Event Advisory Committee has been planning this event for months, ensuring that there is something for everyone! The celebration will incorporate over 30 food vendors, 20 business booths, live entertainment from the band Universal Crush, family activities, and a spectacular firework show.

Live entertainment will begin at 7:00 p.m. from the band, Universal Crush. Community members can expect a high energy show, featuring nothing but the best music! The band will conclude just before 9:00 p.m. and will be followed by the singing of the National Anthem by singer/songwriter Heather Little. The event finale will be an incredible firework show filled with American inspired music!

Event parking will be available at Nolensville High School, Mill Creek Middle School, and Mill Creek Elementary School.

Please be aware that alcoholic beverages and personal fireworks are not permitted on Williamson County School property. Only service animals with the appropriate vests will be permitted at the event and golf carts can only be parked in the parking lot as they are not permitted in the event space.

