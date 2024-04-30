Top 5 Stories From April 30, 2024

Here’s a look at the top stories from April 30, 2024.
photo by Donna Vissman/Scott and Allen Gentry
On Monday, April 29th, the community gathered for the unveiling of a new statue in downtown Franklin. Read more
A Franklin native was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Florida on Monday. Read more
These are the health scores in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for April 23-30, 2024. Read more
Photo by Jim Wood
The Heritage Foundation of Williamson County, TN, hosted the 40th Annual Main Street Festival in Historic Downtown Franklin on Saturday, April 27, and Sunday, April 28. Read more
Joey Fecci (Photo from the Fecci Family)
A Nashville man died during the Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon on Saturday. Read more
