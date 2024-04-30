Top 5 Stories From April 30, 2024

By
Morgan Mitchell
-

Here’s a look at the top stories from April 30, 2024.

1Coach Jimmy Gentry and The Lost Heroes Statue Unveiled in Franklin

photo by Donna Vissman/Scott and Allen Gentry

On Monday, April 29th, the community gathered for the unveiling of a new statue in downtown Franklin. Read more

2College Student From Franklin Killed in Florida Crash

A Franklin native was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Florida on Monday. Read more

3Health Inspections: Williamson County for April 30, 2024

health scores 800x

These are the health scores in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for April 23-30, 2024. Read more

4PHOTOS: 2024 Franklin Main Street Festival

2024 main street festival franklin
Photo by Jim Wood

The Heritage Foundation of Williamson County, TN, hosted the 40th Annual Main Street Festival in Historic Downtown Franklin on Saturday, April 27, and Sunday, April 28. Read more

5Nashville Man Dies During St. Jude Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon

Joey Fecci
Joey Fecci (Photo from the Fecci Family)

A Nashville man died during the Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon on Saturday. Read more

 

