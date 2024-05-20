6 Live Shows this Week- May 20.2024

Here are six live shows to check out this week.
1Noah Kahan
Friday- Saturday, May 24-25, 8 pm
Bridgestone Arena, 501 Broadway, Nashville
Noah Kahan’s We’ll All Be Here Forever Tour 2024 is coming to Bridgestone Arena May 24th and 25th. $1 from each ticket will be donated to The Busyhead Project, a fund at the Vermont Community Foundation, which Noah created to support organizations delivering mental health treatment and providing access to care.
Find tickets here.
2The Decemberists
Friday, May 24, 8 pm
Ryman Auditorium, 116 Rep. John Lewis Way, Nashville
The Decemberists have been one of the most original, daring, and thrilling American rock bands. Founded in the year 2000 when singer, songwriter, and guitarist Colin Meloy moved from Montana to Portland, Oregon and met bassist Nate Query, keyboardist Jenny Conlee, and guitarist Chris Funk, The Decemberists’ distinctive brand of hyperliterate folk-rock set them apart from the start with the release of their debut EP 5 Songs in 2001. See them in Nashville this week.
Find tickets here.
3Orleans
Wednesday, May 22, 8 pm
Franklin Theatre, 419 Main Street, Franklin
4Katie Pruitt
Thursday, May 23, 8 pm
Brooklyn Bowl, 925 3rd Avenue N, Nashville
The Nashville-based singer/songwriter released her debut album in 2020. Her second album, Mantras, just released. Special guests will be Jack Van Cleaf.
Find tickets here.
5Travis Denning
Thursday, May 23, 8 pm
Exit/In, 2208 Elliston Place, Nashville
Denning will release his latest album, Roads That Go Nowhere on May 24th. The country artist and songwriter has had cuts from Jason Aldean, Justin Moore, Michael Ray and more.
Find tickets here.
6Isaiah Rashad
Sunday, May 26, 8 pm
Marathon Music Works, 1402 Clinton Street, Nashville
Rashad is a Chattanooga, Tennessee rapper returning to Nashville to celebrate the tenth anniversary of Cilvia Demo. Special guests will be Ray Vaughn, Samara Cyn, and Yakiyn.
Find tickets here.
