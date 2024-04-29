Coach Jimmy Gentry and The Lost Heroes Statue Unveiled in Franklin

On Monday, April 29th, the community gathered for the unveiling of a new statue in downtown Franklin.

Eight decades after the liberation of the Dachau concentration camp by a local hero’s Army unit and two years after his passing at the age of 96, a bronze memorial statue was revealed to the public of Coach Jimmy Gentry and the Lost Heros of Williamson County.

The new memorial honors the 3,500 Williamson County men who deployed from Franklin’s Five Points, the location of the Jimmy Gentry statue, to serve in World War II, of which 600 were killed in action. Gentry’s unit discovered and liberated the Dachau concentration camp on April 29, 1945. Gentry made it home from the war, but his brother David did not. Gentry became a teacher and coach in the community and the patriarch of Gentry’s Farm in Franklin.

A plaque sits next to the statue that states, “This statue is in the likeness of Franklin TN native and World World II U.S. Army veteran, Jimmy Gentry as he reflects on the rock wall and the memories of waiting there for the bus that would take him and many others off to war to fight for our country. These empty seats are in honor of all the heroes who fought for our nation, many of whom never returned.”

1 of 9

Email