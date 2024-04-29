PHOTOS: 2024 Franklin Main Street Festival

The Heritage Foundation of Williamson County, TN, hosted the 40th Annual Main Street Festival in Historic Downtown Franklin on Saturday, April 27, and Sunday, April 28.

This family-friendly arts and crafts street festival showcases local food and drink vendors, children’s activities, live music, and arts and crafts along with the heralded assortment of local shops and destinations the downtown corridor is known for.

This year’s festival featured more than 150 artisans and craftspeople showcasing their work. Over 30 food and beverage vendors were also be present.

