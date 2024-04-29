Register for a CCTE 2024 Summer Camp

April 24, 2024 – The WCS College, Career and Technical Education (CCTE) department has several opportunities for students to learn about robotics, drones and more this summer.

Families may register their students for any of the summer camp options from May through July. To learn more about the camps and to register, visit the WCS CCTE page.

Contact WCS Assistant Director of CCTE Kris Schneider for more information. Take a look at the list below to see the available camps.

Robotics Camp

Elementary Robotics Camp

Middle School Robotics Camp

Basic Drone Camp

Advanced Drone Camp

Emerging Careers Camp

Audio Visual Camp

Source: WCS

