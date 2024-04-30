Health Inspections: Williamson County for April 30, 2024

These are the health scores in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for April 23-30, 2024. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!
|Daddy's Dogs
|230 Franklin Rd STE-12U Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|April 29, 2024 | 99
|Mccreary's Irish Pub
|414 Main St. Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|April 29, 2024 | 97
|La Hacienda Mexican Restaurant # 3
|1110 Hillsboro Rd. #240 Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|April 29, 2024 | 96
|Mama D's
|330 Franklin Road Ste 250 B Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|April 29, 2024 | 95
|Nothing Bundt Cakes
|330 Franklin Road Suite 908 D Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 29, 2024 | 100
|Mama D's Bar
|330 Franklin Road Ste 250 B Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 29, 2024 | 100
|Fork Of The South
|230 Franklin Rd STE-8D Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 29, 2024 | 99
|The Academy Of Holly Tree Gap Food
|1384 Holly Tree Gap Rd. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 29, 2024 | 100
|The Rutledge - Bar
|105 International Dr Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 29, 2024 | 100
|The Rutledge Restaurant
|105 International Dr Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|April 29, 2024 | 98
|Ellie's Old Fashioned Doughnuts Mobile Unit
|1113 Murfreesboro Rd. STE-106, #153 Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 27, 2024 | 100
|Jiving Turkey Food Truck
|113 Natchez Street Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 27, 2024 | 100
|Salsa
|1028 Shannon Ln Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|April 27, 2024 | 99
|Fabulous Food Service
|1028 Glastonbury Dr. Franklin, TN 37069
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 27, 2024 | 98
|Hilton Garden Inn
|9150 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067
|Hotels Motels Inspection | Routine
|April 26, 2024 | 99
|Taziki's Mediterranean Cafe
|428 A Main Street Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 26, 2024 | 98
|Harpeth River Oaks Pool
|1000 Champions Circle Franklin, TN 37064
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|April 26, 2024 | 98
|Franklin Family Ymca Whirlpool
|501 Royal Oaks Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|April 26, 2024 | 98
|Franklin Family YMCA Teaching Pool
|501 Royal Oaks Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|April 26, 2024 | 96
|Harpeth River Oaks Spa
|1000 Champions Circle Franklin, TN 37064
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|April 26, 2024 | 98
|Franklin Family YMCA Lap Pool
|501 Royal Oaks Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|April 26, 2024 | 98
|Hilton Garden Inn Bar
|9150 Carothers Pkwy. Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 26, 2024 | 100
|Sharetea
|1010 Murfreesboro Road Suite 130 Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 26, 2024 | 90
|Hilton Garden Inn Restaurant
|9150 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|April 26, 2024 | 100
|The Last Society
|330 Mayfield D. Suite 105 Franklin, TN 37067
|Tattoo Studios Inspection | Routine
|April 26, 2024 | 100
|Sassybury Tattoo
|330 Mayfield D. STE-405 Franklin, TN 37067
|Tattoo Studios Inspection | Routine
|April 26, 2024 | 100
|Casa Jose Mexican Restaurant
|3046 Columbia Ave. Ste 110 Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 26, 2024 | 99
|Oscar's Taco Shop
|4115 Mallory Ln., STE 210 Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|April 26, 2024 | 97
|Ruby Sunshine Bar
|231 Public Square Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Complete
|April 25, 2024 | 99
|Cajun Hub
|1517 Beaufort Pl Thompson's Station, TN 37179
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 25, 2024 | 100
|W'lins
|2105 Wall Street Suite 103 Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 25, 2024 | 96
|Ghenwa Eltiti
|1226 Lakeview Dr suite f Franklin, TN 37067
|Tattoo Studios Inspection | Routine
|April 25, 2024 | 100
|Deer Run Retreat Center Camp
|3845 Perkins Rd. Thompsons Station, TN 37179
|Organized Campgrounds Inspection | Routine
|April 25, 2024 | 100
|Ruby Sunshine
|231 Public Square Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 25, 2024 | 96
|Sakura Japanese & Thai Cusine
|595 Hillsboro Rd., STE 319 Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|April 25, 2024 | 96
|Bayleaf Indian Restaurant
|5024 Spedale Ct Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 25, 2024 | 69
|Vintage Franklin Apartment Pool
|870 Oak Meadow Drive Franklin, TN 37064
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|April 25, 2024 | 98
|The Lodge at Deer Run
|3845 Perkins Road Thompsons Stn, TN 37179
|Bed and Breakfast Inspection | Routine
|April 25, 2024 | 100
|Brentwood YMCA Com. Spa
|8207 Concord Rd. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|April 25, 2024 | 96
|Somerby Franklin - Pool
|870 Oak Meadow Drive Franklin, TN 37064
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|April 25, 2024 | 98
|IMT Franklin Gateway Pool
|1116 Davenport Blvd. Franklin, TN 37069
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|April 25, 2024 | 98
|Brentwood YMCA Indoor Pool
|8207 Concord Rd. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|April 25, 2024 | 100
|Williamson County Indoor Sports Complex
|920 Heritage Way. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|April 25, 2024 | 98
|The Heritage at Brentwood Pool
|900 Heritage Way Brentwood, TN 37027
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|April 25, 2024 | 98
|THIS TURKEY HERE MT #554
|997 Hooper Rd, Charlotte, TN, USA Charlotte, TN 37036
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 25, 2024 | 98
|IMT at the Galleria
|427 Nichol Mill Lane Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|April 25, 2024 | 96
|Deer Run-The Brookside Barn
|3845 Perkins Rd. Thompsons Station, TN 37179
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 25, 2024 | 100
|Iron Horse Apartments
|1000 Iron Horse Lane Franklin, TN 37069
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|April 24, 2024 | 100
|Legacy at Cool Springs Pool
|2000 Aureum Dr Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|April 24, 2024 | 100
|La Quinta Inns Pool
|4207 Franklin Commons Ct Franklin, TN 37064
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|April 24, 2024 | 96
|Primrose School Cool Springs Plant
|1010 Windcross Court Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 24, 2024 | 100
|Brownland Farm RV Camp Site
|1155 Hillsboro Rd Franklin, TN 37064
|Organized Campgrounds Inspection | Routine
|April 24, 2024 | 100
|Brownland Farm Snack Bar
|1155 Hillsboro Rd Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 24, 2024 | 97
|No. 1 Chinese
|5000 Hughes Crossing Suite 100 Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|April 24, 2024 | 97
|T-OP Poke Bowl
|4863 Main St Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 24, 2024 | 91
|Franklin Marriott Stave Restaurant
|700 Cool Springs Blvd Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|April 24, 2024 | 97
|Residence Inn Marriott Kitchen
|2009 Meridian Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 24, 2024 | 98
|Sunny China
|4910 Main St. Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 24, 2024 | 86
|Just Love Coffee Cafe
|7216 Nolensville Rd Nolensville, TN 37135
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 23, 2024 | 85
|Kinder-Care Learning Center #1268
|205 Bedford Way. Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 23, 2024 | 100
|Bunganut Pig
|1143 Columbia Ave. Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 23, 2024 | 93
|Primrose School Of Nolensville Kitchen
|9917 Sam Donald Rd Nolensville, TN 37135
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 23, 2024 | 100
|Bunganut Pig Bar
|1143 Columbia Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 23, 2024 | 87
|Ginger Pig Food Truck
|216 Noah Dr Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 23, 2024 | 100
|Poke Bros Franklin Inc
|430 Cool Spring Blvd, Ste 110 Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 23, 2024 | 96
|The Inn at Southall
|2200 Osage Lp Franklin, TN 37064
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|April 23, 2024 | 100
|Townhomes at Oakbrook Pool
|200 Mallory Station Rd Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|April 23, 2024 | 100
|Townhomes at Oakbrook Spa
|200 Mallory Station Rd Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|April 23, 2024 | 98
|The Inn at Southall
|2200 Osage Lp Franklin, TN 37064
|Public Swimming Pools | Routine
|April 23, 2024 | 100
|Southall Farm Jammery
|2000 Nighthawk Ct Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 23, 2024 | 100
|Clarion Pointe - Food
|6210 Hospitality Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|April 23, 2024 | 96
|Hilton Garden Inn Restaurant
|217 Centerview Drive Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|April 23, 2024 | 99
|Southall
|2200 Osage Lp Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
|April 23, 2024 | 100
|Monamie Coffee
|7028 Nolensville Rd STE-103 Nolensville, TN 37135
|Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
|April 23, 2024 | 99
|Cadence Cool Springs Pool
|200 Resource Parkway Franklin, TN 37067
|Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
|April 23, 2024 | 100
|Hilton Garden Inn Hotel
|217 Centerview Drive Brentwood, TN 37027
|Hotels Motels Inspection | Routine
|April 23, 2024 | 92
|Sonesta ES Suites Nashville Brentwood
|206 Ward Circle Brentwood, TN 37027
|Hotels Motels Inspection | Routine
|April 23, 2024 | 92
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.