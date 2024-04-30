Health Inspections: Williamson County for April 30, 2024

These are the health scores in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for April 23-30, 2024. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

Inspections List
Daddy's Dogs
230 Franklin Rd STE-12U Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
April 29, 2024 | 99
View
Mccreary's Irish Pub
414 Main St. Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
April 29, 2024 | 97
View
La Hacienda Mexican Restaurant # 3
1110 Hillsboro Rd. #240 Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
April 29, 2024 | 96
View
Mama D's
330 Franklin Road Ste 250 B Brentwood, TN 37027
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
April 29, 2024 | 95
View
Nothing Bundt Cakes
330 Franklin Road Suite 908 D Brentwood, TN 37027
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 29, 2024 | 100
View
Mama D's Bar
330 Franklin Road Ste 250 B Brentwood, TN 37027
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 29, 2024 | 100
View
Fork Of The South
230 Franklin Rd STE-8D Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 29, 2024 | 99
View
The Academy Of Holly Tree Gap Food
1384 Holly Tree Gap Rd. Brentwood, TN 37027
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 29, 2024 | 100
View
The Rutledge - Bar
105 International Dr Franklin, TN 37067
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 29, 2024 | 100
View
The Rutledge Restaurant
105 International Dr Franklin, TN 37067
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
April 29, 2024 | 98
View
Ellie's Old Fashioned Doughnuts Mobile Unit
1113 Murfreesboro Rd. STE-106, #153 Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 27, 2024 | 100
View
Jiving Turkey Food Truck
113 Natchez Street Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 27, 2024 | 100
View
Salsa
1028 Shannon Ln Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
April 27, 2024 | 99
View
Fabulous Food Service
1028 Glastonbury Dr. Franklin, TN 37069
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 27, 2024 | 98
View
Hilton Garden Inn
9150 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067
Hotels Motels Inspection | Routine
April 26, 2024 | 99
View
Taziki's Mediterranean Cafe
428 A Main Street Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 26, 2024 | 98
View
Harpeth River Oaks Pool
1000 Champions Circle Franklin, TN 37064
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
April 26, 2024 | 98
View
Franklin Family Ymca Whirlpool
501 Royal Oaks Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
April 26, 2024 | 98
View
Franklin Family YMCA Teaching Pool
501 Royal Oaks Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
April 26, 2024 | 96
View
Harpeth River Oaks Spa
1000 Champions Circle Franklin, TN 37064
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
April 26, 2024 | 98
View
Franklin Family YMCA Lap Pool
501 Royal Oaks Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
April 26, 2024 | 98
View
Hilton Garden Inn Bar
9150 Carothers Pkwy. Franklin, TN 37067
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 26, 2024 | 100
View
Sharetea
1010 Murfreesboro Road Suite 130 Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 26, 2024 | 90
View
Hilton Garden Inn Restaurant
9150 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
April 26, 2024 | 100
View
The Last Society
330 Mayfield D. Suite 105 Franklin, TN 37067
Tattoo Studios Inspection | Routine
April 26, 2024 | 100
View
Sassybury Tattoo
330 Mayfield D. STE-405 Franklin, TN 37067
Tattoo Studios Inspection | Routine
April 26, 2024 | 100
View
Casa Jose Mexican Restaurant
3046 Columbia Ave. Ste 110 Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 26, 2024 | 99
View
Oscar's Taco Shop
4115 Mallory Ln., STE 210 Franklin, TN 37067
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
April 26, 2024 | 97
View
Ruby Sunshine Bar
231 Public Square Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Complete
April 25, 2024 | 99
View
Cajun Hub
1517 Beaufort Pl Thompson's Station, TN 37179
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 25, 2024 | 100
View
W'lins
2105 Wall Street Suite 103 Spring Hill, TN 37174
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 25, 2024 | 96
View
Ghenwa Eltiti
1226 Lakeview Dr suite f Franklin, TN 37067
Tattoo Studios Inspection | Routine
April 25, 2024 | 100
View
Deer Run Retreat Center Camp
3845 Perkins Rd. Thompsons Station, TN 37179
Organized Campgrounds Inspection | Routine
April 25, 2024 | 100
View
Ruby Sunshine
231 Public Square Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 25, 2024 | 96
View
Sakura Japanese & Thai Cusine
595 Hillsboro Rd., STE 319 Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
April 25, 2024 | 96
View
Bayleaf Indian Restaurant
5024 Spedale Ct Spring Hill, TN 37174
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 25, 2024 | 69
View
Vintage Franklin Apartment Pool
870 Oak Meadow Drive Franklin, TN 37064
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
April 25, 2024 | 98
View
The Lodge at Deer Run
3845 Perkins Road Thompsons Stn, TN 37179
Bed and Breakfast Inspection | Routine
April 25, 2024 | 100
View
Brentwood YMCA Com. Spa
8207 Concord Rd. Brentwood, TN 37027
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
April 25, 2024 | 96
View
Somerby Franklin - Pool
870 Oak Meadow Drive Franklin, TN 37064
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
April 25, 2024 | 98
View
IMT Franklin Gateway Pool
1116 Davenport Blvd. Franklin, TN 37069
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
April 25, 2024 | 98
View
Brentwood YMCA Indoor Pool
8207 Concord Rd. Brentwood, TN 37027
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
April 25, 2024 | 100
View
Williamson County Indoor Sports Complex
920 Heritage Way. Brentwood, TN 37027
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
April 25, 2024 | 98
View
The Heritage at Brentwood Pool
900 Heritage Way Brentwood, TN 37027
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
April 25, 2024 | 98
View
THIS TURKEY HERE MT #554
997 Hooper Rd, Charlotte, TN, USA Charlotte, TN 37036
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 25, 2024 | 98
View
IMT at the Galleria
427 Nichol Mill Lane Franklin, TN 37067
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
April 25, 2024 | 96
View
Deer Run-The Brookside Barn
3845 Perkins Rd. Thompsons Station, TN 37179
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 25, 2024 | 100
View
Iron Horse Apartments
1000 Iron Horse Lane Franklin, TN 37069
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
April 24, 2024 | 100
View
Legacy at Cool Springs Pool
2000 Aureum Dr Franklin, TN 37067
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
April 24, 2024 | 100
View
La Quinta Inns Pool
4207 Franklin Commons Ct Franklin, TN 37064
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
April 24, 2024 | 96
View
Primrose School Cool Springs Plant
1010 Windcross Court Franklin, TN 37067
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 24, 2024 | 100
View
Brownland Farm RV Camp Site
1155 Hillsboro Rd Franklin, TN 37064
Organized Campgrounds Inspection | Routine
April 24, 2024 | 100
View
Brownland Farm Snack Bar
1155 Hillsboro Rd Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 24, 2024 | 97
View
No. 1 Chinese
5000 Hughes Crossing Suite 100 Franklin, TN 37067
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
April 24, 2024 | 97
View
T-OP Poke Bowl
4863 Main St Spring Hill, TN 37174
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 24, 2024 | 91
View
Franklin Marriott Stave Restaurant
700 Cool Springs Blvd Franklin, TN 37067
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
April 24, 2024 | 97
View
Residence Inn Marriott Kitchen
2009 Meridian Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 24, 2024 | 98
View
Sunny China
4910 Main St. Spring Hill, TN 37174
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 24, 2024 | 86
View
Just Love Coffee Cafe
7216 Nolensville Rd Nolensville, TN 37135
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 23, 2024 | 85
View
Kinder-Care Learning Center #1268
205 Bedford Way. Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 23, 2024 | 100
View
Bunganut Pig
1143 Columbia Ave. Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 23, 2024 | 93
View
Primrose School Of Nolensville Kitchen
9917 Sam Donald Rd Nolensville, TN 37135
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 23, 2024 | 100
View
Bunganut Pig Bar
1143 Columbia Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 23, 2024 | 87
View
Ginger Pig Food Truck
216 Noah Dr Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 23, 2024 | 100
View
Poke Bros Franklin Inc
430 Cool Spring Blvd, Ste 110 Franklin, TN 37067
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 23, 2024 | 96
View
The Inn at Southall
2200 Osage Lp Franklin, TN 37064
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
April 23, 2024 | 100
View
Townhomes at Oakbrook Pool
200 Mallory Station Rd Franklin, TN 37067
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
April 23, 2024 | 100
View
Townhomes at Oakbrook Spa
200 Mallory Station Rd Franklin, TN 37067
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
April 23, 2024 | 98
View
The Inn at Southall
2200 Osage Lp Franklin, TN 37064
Public Swimming Pools | Routine
April 23, 2024 | 100
View
Southall Farm Jammery
2000 Nighthawk Ct Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 23, 2024 | 100
View
Clarion Pointe - Food
6210 Hospitality Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
April 23, 2024 | 96
View
Hilton Garden Inn Restaurant
217 Centerview Drive Brentwood, TN 37027
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
April 23, 2024 | 99
View
Southall
2200 Osage Lp Franklin, TN 37064
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Routine
April 23, 2024 | 100
View
Monamie Coffee
7028 Nolensville Rd STE-103 Nolensville, TN 37135
Food Service Establishment Inspection | Follow-Up
April 23, 2024 | 99
View
Cadence Cool Springs Pool
200 Resource Parkway Franklin, TN 37067
Public Swimming Pools | Follow-Up
April 23, 2024 | 100
View
Hilton Garden Inn Hotel
217 Centerview Drive Brentwood, TN 37027
Hotels Motels Inspection | Routine
April 23, 2024 | 92
View
Sonesta ES Suites Nashville Brentwood
206 Ward Circle Brentwood, TN 37027
Hotels Motels Inspection | Routine
April 23, 2024 | 92
View

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

