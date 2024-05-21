Bobby Nashville Announces Backyard Sessions

Bobby Nashville is thrilled to announce the return of the hotel’s Backyard Sessions rooftop concert series, now in partnership with WNXP – Nashville’s NPR Music station. Bobby Hotels Backyard Sessions Curated by WNXP is taking the backyard experience to new heights starting June 12, offering a unique blend of local and national talent with free monthly concerts.

The initial 2024 Backyard Sessions lineup includes the following performances:

June 12: Medium Build, Brother Bird

July 25: PawPaw Rod, Casper Sage

August 8: Dehd, Friko

September 26: Jalen Ngonda, Britti

October 24: Special performances revealed soon!

With WNXP on-air talent hosting each night of the series, Bobby Nashville promises an unforgettable summer filled with the sounds of acclaimed artists who have graced the stages of the nation’s top music festivals, including SXSW, Coachella, Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza, Pitchfork and beyond—all set against the stunning backdrop of Nashville’s iconic skyline. In addition to the series, patrons can enjoy Rooftop Lounge Dinkville Pickleball, adult yard games, specialty cocktails and the hotel’s retrofitted 1956 Scenicruiser, perched 10 stories above downtown Nashville.

Looking to extend the experience? Let Bobby Nashville be your guide to the ultimate summer playlist! Stay the night and gain VIP access, complete with exclusive Backyard Sessions swag and a commemorative poster, through Bobby Nashville’s promotional offer.

Backyard Sessions is free to attend and open to all ages. Limited standing room is available; reserve your table now. Stay tuned for the full lineup and recorded live performances, coming soon to bobbyhotel.com.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email