Wild Mustangs are Coming to Franklin

This June, the Mustangs are officially coming to Franklin in the Mustang Heritage Spectacular.

After a sneak peek at the Franklin Rodeo Parade, the festivities will begin with the June 7th Art Crawl, which will celebrate a Western Heritage theme in downtown Franklin and at the Factory.

Then, the county will kick off Mustang Heritage Week with various events, including “Wild Horses and Whisky,” the release of the Rescued Series, on June 19th at the Stable Reserve (412 Main St, Franklin, TN).

The Rescued Series will include portraits of some of the Wild at Heart mustangs and landscapes of some of their origin herds. This event will be in partnership with the Mustang Heritage Foundation, and a portion of all work sold will be donated back to help spread greater awareness and provide more opportunities for Mustang adoptions.

The culminating event, the Mustang Heritage Spectacular, will occur at the Williamson County Ag Expo from June 20-23. Rescued mustangs and their trainers from across the country will compete after 90 days of wild to mild training. Created and presented by the Mustang Heritage Foundation, the purpose of the Mustang Heritage Spectacular competition is to showcase the beauty, versatility, and trainability of American mustangs. The Mustang Heritage Spectacular will consist of the Celebrity Freestyle Challenge, the Extreme Mustang Makeover, and a Mustang Heritage Foundation Open Show. Purchase tickets here.

Local artist Meghan Guilfoil Studios has found a newfound love for wild horses. This led to a partnership with a local farm, Wild at Heart Horsemanship, whose passion is rescuing and training mustangs. In a desire to tell the stories of these horses through paintings, Guilfoil began a series called “Rescued”, depicting the freedom and life experienced in relationships after adoption. Each Mustang has a unique herd of origin, story of rescue, and gift to offer. Find her exhibit on June 19th at Stable Reserve from 6:30 pm – 10:30 pm.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email