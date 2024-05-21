Shake Shack’s New Summer BBQ Menu is Here

Shake Shack is kicking off barbecue season with a sizzling new menu! Craving smoky flavors but prefer poolside relaxation to grill duty? No problem! Their limited-time Summer BBQ Menu has you covered.

Smoky Classic BBQ Burger

100% Angus beef topped with American cheese, applewood-smoked bacon, pickles, crispy onions, and our classic smoky BBQ sauce on a toasted potato bun.

Carolina BBQ Burger with Fried Pickles

100% Angus beef topped with pepper jack cheese, applewood-smoked bacon, fried pickles, and a tangy-sweet Carolina-style BBQ sauce on a toasted potato bun.

BBQ Fries

Crispy crinkle cuts dusted with BBQ seasoning and served with your choice of BBQ sauce—Shack BBQ or Carolina BBQ.

BBQ Cheese Fries

Crispy crinkle cuts topped with cheese sauce, dusted with BBQ seasoning, and served with your choice of BBQ sauce—Shack BBQ or Carolina BBQ.

Saucy Summer Starts Now!

The Summer BBQ Menu launches nationwide on May 24, but Shack fans can snag exclusive early access using the Shack App starting May 21.

Source: Shake Shack

More Eat & Drink News

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email