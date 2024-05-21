Nashville Symphony Adds Six New Concerts to 2024/2025 Schedule

The Nashville Symphony has announced six additional concerts for the 2024/25 calendar: rock icons Copeland perform their Ixora album in its entirety on Sunday, October 20, 2024; funk and soul legends Tower of Power play alongside the Nashville Symphony on Tuesday, October 22, 2024; Vitamin String Quartet performs music from Taylor Swift, Bridgerton, and more on Sunday, February 16, 2025; musical extravaganza Jersey Boys and Girls makes a stop at the Schermerhorn on Tuesday, March 4, 2025; the Nashville Symphony travels to a galaxy far, far away for May the Fourth: The Music of Star Wars on Sunday, May 4, 2025; and Bugs Bunny at the Symphony brings music from the classic cartoons to life on Thursday, June 12, 2025. Tickets for all six concerts are currently available for 2024/25 season ticket holders and donors of $500+.

Single tickets for Copeland are available now, for Vitamin String Quartet on Thursday, May 16 at 10:00 AM; and for Tower of Power, Jersey Boys and Girls, May the Fourth, and Bugs Bunny at the Symphony on Friday, July 19 at 10:00 AM. More information can be found at nashvillesymphony.org/tickets.

While they began as a rock band, Copeland’s music explores multiple genres and pulls in various stylistic influences like electronic and symphonic. Don’t miss Copeland’s Schermerhorn Symphony Center debut on Sunday, October 20, 2024, as they perform their Ixora album in its entirety alongside other hits. Presented without the Nashville Symphony. More information and tickets can be found at nashvillesymphony.com/Copeland.

Tower of Power returns to the Schermerhorn on Tuesday, October 20, 2024 to deliver the best in funk and soul music. Enjoy symphonic versions of mega hits including “What Is Hip?,” “Clever Girl,” “This Time It’s Real,” “Will I Ever Find A Love?,” “Get Yo’ Feet Back On The Ground,” “So Very Hard To Go,” “Both Sorry Over Nothin’,” and “Soul Vaccination.” More information and tickets can be found at nashvillesymphony.org/TOP.

Vitamin String Quartet (VSQ) comes to Nashville on Sunday, February 16, 2025 with fresh arrangements of Taylor Swift, performing spellbinding and innovative renditions of Swift’s music, alongside familiar hits from Billie Eilish, BTS, Bridgerton, The Weeknd, and Daft Punk, among others. VSQ is one of the most popular string ensembles in the world, with more than two billion streams and seven albums charting on both Billboard Classical and Classical Crossover charts. Presented without the Nashville Symphony. More information and tickets can be found at nashvillesymphony.org/VSQ.

Jersey Boys and Girls, happening Tuesday, March 4, 2025, brings a can’t-miss musical extravaganza that honors iconic New Jersey artists including Frank Sinatra, Bruce Springsteen, Frankie Valli, Whitney Houston, Dionne Warwick, Bon Jovi, Lesley Gore, and more. Expect fully orchestrated renditions of hits such as “Fly Me To The Moon,” “That’s Life!,” “Fire,” “I Will Always Love You,” “Livin’ on a Prayer,” “What the World Needs Now,” “My Eyes Adored You,” and more. Tickets and more information can be found at nashvillesymphony.org/jerseyboysgirls.

May the Fourth: The Music of Star Wars is happening Sunday, May 4, 2025 and features the Nashville Symphony performing John Williams’s – and other composers’ – iconic scores. Featuring memorable music from a galaxy far, far away including the Star Wars Main Title, “The Phantom Menace Suite,” “The Rise of Skywalker: The Speeder Chase,” and much more. Tickets and more information can be found at nashvillesymphony.org/mayfourth.

Share your favorite childhood Saturday morning Looney Tunes with friends and family during Bugs Bunny at the Symphony on Thursday, June 12, 2025. Get set for Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Elmer Fudd, Wile E. Coyote, and Road Runner as their belove antics are projected larger than life on the big screen, while the Nashville Symphony plays the original scores live. This new edition celebrates the 30th Anniversary of Bugs Bunny at the Symphony with classics including “What’s Opera, Doc?,” “The Rabbit of Seville,” and “Rhapsody Rabbit.” Tickets and more information can be found at nashvillesymphony.org/bugsbunny.

