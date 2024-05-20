Williamson County to Discuss “JJJ Project” June 17, 2024

Williamson County Government will host an informational session with members of the Board of County Commissioners regarding the county’s “JJJ Project – Jail, Judicial and Juvenile” at the W. C. Administrative Complex, Executive Conference Room on Monday, June 17, 2024, and beginning at 5:30 p.m. and conclude by 8:00 p.m.
Representatives from the county’s owner’s representative, Oversite Consultants; the architect, Gresham Smith and various county elected officials and staff will also be present for the meeting to provide historical data regarding the project.
