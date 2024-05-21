Everything New Coming to Disney Plus June 2024

Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more, alongside exclusive Disney+ Originals.
Coming to Disney+ this June 2024
June 1
- For the First Time in Forever: The Making of World of Frozen
June 3
- World Eats Bread (S1, 3 episodes)
June 4
- Erased: WW2’s Heroes of Color (S1, 4 episodes)
- The Acolyte- Two Episode Premiere at 6pm PT
June 5
- Disney Jr.’s Ariel: Mermaid Tales (Shorts) (S1, 10 episodes)
June 7
- Big City Greens the Movie: Spacecation
- Doctor Who “Rogue” – New Episode
June 8
- Protecting Paradise: The Story of Niue
June 9
- Celebrating Donald Duck’s 90th Anniversary
June 11
- The Acolyte- Episode 3 at 6pm PT
June 12
- Fiennes Return to the Wild (S1, 2 episodes)
- SuperKitties (S2, 4 episodes)
June 14
- Doctor Who “The Legend of Ruby Sunday” – New Episode
June 18
- Clotilda: The Return Home
- The Acolyte- Episode 4 at 6pm PT
June 19
- Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S4, 11 episodes)
- Meet Spidey and His Amazing Friends (Shorts) (S3, 5 episodes)
- To Catch a Smuggler (S7, 8 episodes)
- Wicked Tuna (S13, 12 episodes)
June 21
- Doctor Who “Empire of Death” – New Episode
June 25
- The Acolyte- Episode 5 at 6pm PT
June 26
- Beaches
- Psychic Kids: Children of the Paranormal (S3, 7 episodes)
- Tiny House Nation (S1, 8 episodes, special episode “Tiny Haunted Houses”)
- Wahlburgers (S1, 10 episodes)
June 28
- Disney Jr.’s Ariel (Season 1, 8 episodes)
June 29
- Chibi Tiny Tales (Shorts) (S5,8 episodes)
- Paranormal State (S6, 8 episodes)
- ZOMBIES: The Re-Animated Series (S1, 11 episodes)
