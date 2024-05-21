Everything New Coming to Disney Plus June 2024

Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more, alongside exclusive Disney+ Originals.

Coming to Disney+ this June 2024

June 1

For the First Time in Forever: The Making of World of Frozen

June 3

World Eats Bread (S1, 3 episodes)

June 4

Erased: WW2’s Heroes of Color (S1, 4 episodes)

The Acolyte- Two Episode Premiere at 6pm PT

June 5

Disney Jr.’s Ariel: Mermaid Tales (Shorts) (S1, 10 episodes)

June 7

Big City Greens the Movie: Spacecation

Doctor Who “Rogue” – New Episode

June 8

Protecting Paradise: The Story of Niue

June 9

Celebrating Donald Duck’s 90th Anniversary

June 11

The Acolyte- Episode 3 at 6pm PT

June 12

Fiennes Return to the Wild (S1, 2 episodes)

SuperKitties (S2, 4 episodes)

June 14

Doctor Who “The Legend of Ruby Sunday” – New Episode

June 18

Clotilda: The Return Home

The Acolyte- Episode 4 at 6pm PT

June 19

Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S4, 11 episodes)

Meet Spidey and His Amazing Friends (Shorts) (S3, 5 episodes)

To Catch a Smuggler (S7, 8 episodes)

Wicked Tuna (S13, 12 episodes)

June 21

Doctor Who “Empire of Death” – New Episode

June 25

The Acolyte- Episode 5 at 6pm PT

June 26

Beaches

Psychic Kids: Children of the Paranormal (S3, 7 episodes)

Tiny House Nation (S1, 8 episodes, special episode “Tiny Haunted Houses”)

Wahlburgers (S1, 10 episodes)

June 28

Disney Jr.’s Ariel (Season 1, 8 episodes)

June 29

Chibi Tiny Tales (Shorts) (S5,8 episodes)

Paranormal State (S6, 8 episodes)

ZOMBIES: The Re-Animated Series (S1, 11 episodes)

