Everything New Coming to Disney Plus June 2024

Coming to Disney+ this June 2024

June 1

  • For the First Time in Forever: The Making of World of Frozen

June 3

  • World Eats Bread (S1, 3 episodes)

June 4

  • Erased: WW2’s Heroes of Color (S1, 4 episodes)
  • The Acolyte- Two Episode Premiere at 6pm PT

June 5

  • Disney Jr.’s Ariel: Mermaid Tales (Shorts) (S1, 10 episodes)

June 7

  • Big City Greens the Movie: Spacecation
  • Doctor Who “Rogue” – New Episode

June 8

  • Protecting Paradise: The Story of Niue

June 9

  • Celebrating Donald Duck’s 90th Anniversary

June 11

  • The Acolyte- Episode 3 at 6pm PT

June 12

  • Fiennes Return to the Wild (S1, 2 episodes)
  • SuperKitties (S2, 4 episodes)

June 14

  • Doctor Who “The Legend of Ruby Sunday” – New Episode

June 18

  • Clotilda: The Return Home
  • The Acolyte- Episode 4 at 6pm PT

June 19

  • Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S4, 11 episodes)
  • Meet Spidey and His Amazing Friends (Shorts) (S3, 5 episodes)
  • To Catch a Smuggler (S7, 8 episodes)
  • Wicked Tuna (S13, 12 episodes)

June 21

  • Doctor Who “Empire of Death” – New Episode

June 25

  • The Acolyte- Episode 5 at 6pm PT

June 26

  • Beaches
  • Psychic Kids: Children of the Paranormal (S3, 7 episodes)
  • Tiny House Nation (S1, 8 episodes, special episode “Tiny Haunted Houses”)
  • Wahlburgers (S1, 10 episodes)

June 28

  • Disney Jr.’s Ariel (Season 1, 8 episodes)

June 29

  • Chibi Tiny Tales (Shorts) (S5,8 episodes)
  • Paranormal State (S6, 8 episodes)
  • ZOMBIES: The Re-Animated Series (S1, 11 episodes)

