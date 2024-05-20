Top 5 Stories From May 20, 2024

Here’s a look at the top stories from May 20, 2024
A CoolSprings Galleria proposal will add more restaurants, retail space and housing in front of the current Cheesecake Factory and Belk department store area. Read more
The company stated over the weekend that they have experienced an unprecedented situation at their Henpeck substation, with snakes climbing structures. Read more
Columbia State Community College is mourning the loss of Clifford Gordon, associate professor of art, who was involved in a tragic accident while on a TnCIS study abroad trip in Brazil. Read more
The son of Rutherford County Schools Director Jimmy Sullivan passed away over the weekend. Read more
First held last year, the second annual Summer Sessions will be held at Franklin Theatre from June 24-27. Read more
