Top 5 Stories From May 20, 2024

By
Morgan Mitchell
-

Here’s a look at the top stories from May 20, 2024

1Here’s What We Know About the Proposed CoolSprings Galleria Redevelopment

A CoolSprings Galleria proposal will add more restaurants, retail space and housing in front of the current Cheesecake Factory and Belk department store area. Read more

2Snakes Cause Power Outages for Middle Tennessee Electric Customers

The company stated over the weekend that they have experienced an unprecedented situation at their Henpeck substation, with snakes climbing structures. Read more

3Columbia State Professor Found Dead After Brazil Accident

Clifford Gordon (Columbia State Community College)
Clifford Gordon (Columbia State Community College)

Columbia State Community College is mourning the loss of Clifford Gordon, associate professor of art, who was involved in a tragic accident while on a TnCIS study abroad trip in Brazil. Read more

4Asher Sullivan, Son of Rutherford County Schools Director, Passes Away

The son of Rutherford County Schools Director Jimmy Sullivan passed away over the weekend. Read more

5Franklin Theatre Announces 2nd Annual Summer Theatre and Songwriting Intensives for Students

photo from Franklin Theatre

First held last year, the second annual Summer Sessions will be held at Franklin Theatre from June 24-27. Read more

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Please join our FREE Newsletter

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here