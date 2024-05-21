Condado Tacos launches New Craveable Summer Menu

(May 21, 2024) – Condado Tacos, the award-winning taco joint, specializing in craveable and clean tacos, margaritas and tequilas in a social and energetic atmosphere, today introduces its new Summer Menu, featuring the Dado Supreme Taco, the refreshing Strawberry Fields Guac, the Frozen Blue Marlin margarita and the Coconut Cooler mocktail.

Condado will also be bringing back its fan fav Chicken Bacon Ranch Taco as a permanent menu item, starting price $5.50.

The Dado Supreme Taco is made with a Double flour tortilla double decker with bacon refried beans, Tex-Mex ground beef , Shredded lettuce , Pico de gallo , Cilantro + onions , Middlefield smoked cheddar, Dirty sauce and Cilantro-lime aioli. Starts at $4.75.

The Strawberry Fields Guac is a side dish featuring Chunky guacamole & Strawberry salsa (Strawberries , diced Jalapeño , diced red onion, salt and cilantro) sprinkled with Goat cheese and topped with a Balsamic glaze. Half dip starts at $5.25, full dip $8.

Condado’s new featured Summer Cocktail is the Frozen Blue Marlin, a Frozen Marg

floated with a blend of blue curacao and pineapple juice, starts at $8.95. The Coconut Cooler mocktail is a shaken House Lemonade with Condado’s new fresh coconut puree, and is priced at $6. The new menu will also include the fresh Hibiscus Puree as a new Margarita option.

These new limited time Summer Menu items are available starting today, May 21st through September 9th.

