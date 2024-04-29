Nashville Man Dies During St. Jude Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon

Joey Fecci (Photo from the Fecci Family)

A Nashville man died during the Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon on Saturday, WSMV reports.

Metro Police confirmed that Joey Fecci became unresponsive during the run in Shelby Park.

CPR was performed on Fecci at the scene before he was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Fecci was a 26-year-old chef who most recently worked at the Joseph Hotel in Nashville.

The Fecci Family released the following statement:

“It is with unbearable grief and immense sorrow that we share our dear and beloved Joey transitioned to the other side on Saturday April 27th. He was a bright light of inspiration and positivity to everyone that was blessed to cross paths with him. He was a treasured son, brother, boyfriend, and friend to so many. He leaves behind a broken family that loves him so very much.”

The Fecci Family added a more detailed statement will be released soon.

