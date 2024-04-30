College Student From Franklin Killed in Florida Crash

April 30, 2024 – A Franklin native was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Florida on Monday.

According to WCTV, 20-year-old Elizabeth “Ellie” Sims was was utilizing the crosswalk at an intersection in Tallahassee, Florida when she was hit by a car just before 7pm.

Ellie was a sophomore at Florida State University where she was a member of Alpha Chi Omega sorority.

Witnesses attempted to render life-saving aid to Ellie, who sadly died from her injuries on the scene.

Tallahassee Police say 18-year-old Willis Trueblood Jr. struck Ellie then fled the scene. Less than two hours after the incident, Trueblood Jr., along with the vehicle involved in the crash, was located in southwest Tallahassee.

Trueblood Jr. was taken into custody where he now faces charges of leaving the scene of a crash involving death.

Source: Tallahassee Police Department

