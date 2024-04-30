Apartment Burglary Suspect Sought by Franklin Police

April 30, 2024 – Detectives with the Franklin Police Department are trying to identify a man who is suspected of breaking into an apartment, in addition to stealing other people’s mail.

According to police, on either April 25 or 26, the suspect broke into a vacant apartment in the 400 block of Nichol Mill Ln. through a patio door. Through their investigation, police learned that packages were stolen from two residents in the apartment complex. Video surveillance from two doorbell cameras captured a man, unknown to apartment complex staff, carrying packages through a hallway. The parcel boxes were later recovered by officers in the apartment that was broken into.

The doorbell camera footage can be found here.

2024001294 from Franklin Police Public Affairs on Vimeo.

Anyone with information on the suspect is urged to contact the Franklin Police Department at (615) 794-2513. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Williamson County here, or by contacting the organization at (615) 794-4000. If the information leads to an arrest, Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 in reward money.

Source: Franklin Police

