Photo of the Day: May 1, 2024

Photo of the day:Riley Green celebrated the success behind his 3rd No. 1 hit “Different ‘Round Here (feat. Luke Combs),” as the industry gathered on top of BMI’s Nashville rooftop. Hosted by BMI and ASCAP, the Nashville Harbor Records & Entertainment artist was joined by his co-writers Randy Montana (BMI) and Jonathan Singleton (ASCAP) along with executive producers Scott Borchetta and Jimmy Harnen. Additionally, Green was surprised with a Platinum plaque for the chart-topping duet.

