Photo of the Day: May 21, 2024

Photo of the day:Congratulations to Lightning 100’s Music City Mayhem 2024 Champion, Kenny Sharp and Brown Liquor Music!

The recording artist battled 32 contestants (all chosen by a panel of judges, who listened to more than 300 artists/bands for final selections) in three rounds to make it to the competition’s Final Four, then earned the title following his live performance at the Music City Mayhem Finale show on Thursday, April 25, at 3rd and Lindsley in Nashville.

