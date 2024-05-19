Photo of the Day: May 19, 2024

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Sean Wright, founder and President of Affinity Technology Partners, presented to the Rotary Club of Brentwood at the Fifty Forward Martin Center. He shared information on cybersecurity and “what every business should know to prevent being hacked and scammed. More than 75 people attended the meeting.

