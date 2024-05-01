Adventure Awaits: It’s Biking Season in Middle Tennessee!

Gorgeous spring weather has arrived in Middle Tennessee, and with it, a new bike trail system has just opened in Brentwood! Smith Park, a new 7-mille mountain biking system, opened on April 27, 2024. This project has been underway for more than three years to provide residents and students in Middle Tennessee with more opportunities to get out and explore in a park dedicated to biking adventures.

The new mountain bike trails at Smith Park in Brentwood were part of a collective effort from Brentwood Green Space, Bike Walk Brentwood, SORBAMIDTN, and city officials to create new ways for biking enthusiasts to enjoy their sport safety in spaces dedicated to biking. The three organizations also emphasized to city officials that while pedestrian bicycle paths existed, no trails were specifically designed for mountain biking.

Play It Again Sports ~ Brentwood & Hendersonville are so excited about this new opportunity for adventure in Williamson County and invite you to learn more about the sport of mountain biking and this new trail system.

Seven Miles of Trails at Marcella Vivrette Smith Park

Smith Park will offer seven miles of trails for mountain biking enthusiasts to explore and enjoy their sport. There are three trail options (easy, challenging, and difficult), so beginners and experts alike can enjoy mountain biking at Smith Park. Many of the trails have names that represent the area’s history and culture, like Noble’s Corner, Fox Run, and Kittie’s Crossing. For a full list of trail system names, history, and descriptions, Brentwood Green Space has put together this helpful guide.

The mountain bike trails officially opened to the public on April 27 with a grand opening ceremony to celebrate this new adventure! Visitors should park near the Ravenswood Mansion located at 1825 Wilson Pike near the soccer fields to access the trails.

A New Hub for the Biking Community

The new trail system provides the local community with more outdoor recreation opportunities and a chance for mountain bikers to expand their skills. In addition, this trail amenity will serve students in the neighborhood schools! Brentwood High School and Middle School have a Mountain Bike League that will begin practicing and training on these new trail systems.

What is Mountain Biking?

Mountain biking is a recreational and competitive sport that involves riding specially designed bicycles off-road, tackling a variety of terrains such as dirt trails, rocky paths, and wooded areas. It’s characterized by its focus on adventure and exploration, with riders navigating through natural landscapes, challenging obstacles, and steep inclines. Mountain biking requires a combination of physical fitness, technical skill, and an adventurous spirit, offering riders an exhilarating experience in the great outdoors.

How is a Mountain Bike Different from a Traditional Bicycle?

Mountain bikes feature wider, more traction-focused tires suitable for rough terrain, while traditional bikes have narrower tires optimized for smooth roads. Mountain bikes often come with front and sometimes rear suspension to absorb shocks, providing a smoother ride over bumps. Their frames are built for stability with an upright geometry, contrasting with the aerodynamic designs of road bikes.

Additionally, mountain bikes typically have lower gears for climbing, a wider range of gears, and disc brakes for improved stopping power in challenging conditions. These differences equip mountain bikes for off-road adventures, while traditional bikes excel on paved surfaces and are geared for speed and efficiency.

