Open Date Announced for Lainey Wilson’s Bell Bottoms Up Bar

Lainey Wilson is officially planting her Louisiana roots in Nashville’s Entertainment District with the opening of Bell Bottoms Up in partnership with TC Restaurant Group. The new three-story entertainment destination, located at 120 Third Avenue South, will bring Wilson’s signature flair and open its doors on Friday, May 31st.

Wilson shared the news on social media in a video stating, “My new restaurant and bar @bellbottomsupbar is open for business May 31! Yank up them britches and make plans to check it out on Broadway before my Country’s Cool Again tour kicks off that weekend in Nashville!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lainey Wilson (@laineywilson)

The bar’s opening will coincide with Wilson’s two-night residency at Ascend Amphitheater, where she will bring the “Country’s Cool Again” tour to Nashville.

The 27,000-square-foot venue will have two stages, four bars, and a mezzanine floor with a lounge bar that overlooks the first-floor stage and dining area. The rooftop level will house a ’70s Western aesthetic, including a lively dancefloor, disco-inspired décor, and frozen drinks. Guests will get a glimpse of the Bayou through a fun basement level space that is slated to open later this summer, and will include craft cocktails, immersive décor, and a live music experience to remember.

Bell Bottoms Up’s Cajun-inspired menu will offer entrees and bar bites that pay homage to Wilson’s Louisiana upbringing. Crafted by Wilson in collaboration with TCRG’s Vice President of Culinary Development, Chef Tomasz Wosiak, food options include her favorite salads, Cajun influence like crawfish, shrimp boils, and boudin, as well as a mixologist-crafted cocktail menu that features cowgirl favorites like whiskey, experiential group drinks, and redefined classics.

Bell Bottoms Up will take over the space formerly occupied by FGL House, opened by Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard of country music group Florida-Georgia Line. The duo were among the first entertainers to open their own bar and entertainment venue in downtown Nashville. Earlier this month, FGL House closed its doors after seven years.

The former duo, who stated they were taking a break in 2022, released a joint statement on the FGL Instagram stories- “We love being one of the first to have a bar downtown, but all great things eventually come to an end.”

It continued, “FGL House has closed to make way for a new unrelated venture. Hope Y’all made some fun memories there – we sure did!”

Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard are now pursuing solo careers.

