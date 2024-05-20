Photo of the Day: May 20, 2024

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day:Soles4Souls, a nonprofit that creates sustainable jobs and provides economic relief while helping to protect the planet through the distribution of shoes and clothing around the world, has received a $150,000 grant from Bank of America to expand its 4Opportunity program to the Dominican Republic. 4Opportunity creates jobs by enabling individuals in low-income countries to start small businesses through a steady supply of high-quality, low-cost shoes and apparel. The program also helps the environment by giving a second life to unwanted shoes by diverting them from landfills.

***

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.