Top 5 Stories From May 21, 2024

By
Andrea Hinds
-

Here’s a look at the top stories from May 21, 2024

1Dozens of WCS Students Ace the ACT

Dozens of WCS Students Ace the ACT
Photo by WCS

Dozens of WCS students are showing off their academic expertise by earning a perfect composite score on the March ACT exam. Read more

2Edley’s Bar-B-Que Opens at The Factory at Franklin

photo courtesy of The Factory at Franklin

The wait is finally over – Edley’s Bar-B-Que has officially opened its second location in Franklin at The Factory at Franklin. Read more.

3Here’s What We Know About the Proposed CoolSprings Galleria Redevelopment

A CoolSprings Galleria proposal will add more restaurants, retail space and housing in front of the current Cheesecake Factory and Belk department store area. Read more

4Snakes Cause Power Outages for Middle Tennessee Electric Customers

The company stated over the weekend that they have experienced an unprecedented situation at their Henpeck substation, with snakes climbing structures. Read more

5Columbia State Professor Found Dead After Brazil Accident

Clifford Gordon (Columbia State Community College)
Columbia State Community College is mourning the loss of Clifford Gordon, associate professor of art, who was involved in a tragic accident while on a TnCIS study abroad trip in Brazil. Read more
