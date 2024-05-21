Top 5 Stories From May 21, 2024

Here’s a look at the top stories from May 21, 2024
Dozens of WCS students are showing off their academic expertise by earning a perfect composite score on the March ACT exam. Read more
The wait is finally over – Edley’s Bar-B-Que has officially opened its second location in Franklin at The Factory at Franklin. Read more.
A CoolSprings Galleria proposal will add more restaurants, retail space and housing in front of the current Cheesecake Factory and Belk department store area. Read more
The company stated over the weekend that they have experienced an unprecedented situation at their Henpeck substation, with snakes climbing structures. Read more
Columbia State Community College is mourning the loss of Clifford Gordon, associate professor of art, who was involved in a tragic accident while on a TnCIS study abroad trip in Brazil. Read more
