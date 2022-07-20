Top 10 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Franklin for June 27, 2022

See the top 10 most expensive property transfers in Franklin Tennessee for Jun 27 through July 1, 2022. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$8,000,0002970 Del Rio PkFranklin37069
$3,600,000Mulford Andrea4054 Wilson PkFranklin37067
$3,334,132Farmstead4704 Farmstead Pvt LnFranklin37064
$2,800,000Lewisburg PkFranklin37067
$2,525,00011 South113 Bizerte CtFranklin37064
$2,450,000Dunwoody Commons Sec 1311 Spencer Creek RdFranklin37069
$2,425,000Russell Ridge5194 Russell RdFranklin37064
$2,350,00011 South107 Bizerte CtFranklin37064
$2,228,743Hawthorne Trace5016 Green Herron Pvt LnFranklin37064
$2,040,000River Landing Sec 101300 Andrews CtFranklin37069

