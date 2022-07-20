Top 10 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Franklin for June 27, 2022

See the top 10 most expensive property transfers in Franklin Tennessee for Jun 27 through July 1, 2022. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$8,000,000
|2970 Del Rio Pk
|Franklin
|37069
|$3,600,000
|Mulford Andrea
|4054 Wilson Pk
|Franklin
|37067
|$3,334,132
|Farmstead
|4704 Farmstead Pvt Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,800,000
|Lewisburg Pk
|Franklin
|37067
|$2,525,000
|11 South
|113 Bizerte Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,450,000
|Dunwoody Commons Sec 1
|311 Spencer Creek Rd
|Franklin
|37069
|$2,425,000
|Russell Ridge
|5194 Russell Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,350,000
|11 South
|107 Bizerte Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,228,743
|Hawthorne Trace
|5016 Green Herron Pvt Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,040,000
|River Landing Sec 10
|1300 Andrews Ct
|Franklin
|37069