Top 10 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Franklin for June 27, 2022

See the top 10 most expensive property transfers in Franklin Tennessee for Jun 27 through July 1, 2022. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $8,000,000 2970 Del Rio Pk Franklin 37069 $3,600,000 Mulford Andrea 4054 Wilson Pk Franklin 37067 $3,334,132 Farmstead 4704 Farmstead Pvt Ln Franklin 37064 $2,800,000 Lewisburg Pk Franklin 37067 $2,525,000 11 South 113 Bizerte Ct Franklin 37064 $2,450,000 Dunwoody Commons Sec 1 311 Spencer Creek Rd Franklin 37069 $2,425,000 Russell Ridge 5194 Russell Rd Franklin 37064 $2,350,000 11 South 107 Bizerte Ct Franklin 37064 $2,228,743 Hawthorne Trace 5016 Green Herron Pvt Ln Franklin 37064 $2,040,000 River Landing Sec 10 1300 Andrews Ct Franklin 37069