This Franklin Festival Started in 1991 and Returns This Weekend

Always held the 4th weekend in July, Bluegrass Along the Harpeth was started in 1991 and has had several homes in Franklin over the years.

Most recently, it has made its home on the town square. The historic backdrop is the perfect place for our weekend of music in honor of Franklin’s own Grand Ole Opry stars Sam and Kirk McGee. This festival is put on and operated by old time musicians and dancers. It’s their love for the music and its preservation that make this festival special and a not-to-be-missed event every year.

Friday night will have some of the best bluegrass bands around for a relaxing evening and end to the work week. On Saturday, you will find some of the best musicians anywhere competing in our individual instruments and band contests. In addition to all of the music, we have food and craft vendors that are sure to have something to satisfy a sweet tooth or be that one of a kind gift you have been wanting.

Visit the free festival, Bluegrass Along the Harpeth on July 22-23 in downtown Franklin.

