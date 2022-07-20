Spring Hill Police Accepting Full-Time Police Officer Applications Through August 5, 2022

The City of Spring Hill will begin examinations for full-time police officers.

All testing dates will be provided via email upon receipt of complete applications. Incomplete applications WILL NOT be considered.

The City of Spring Hill offers equal employment opportunities to all job applicants without regard to race, sex, creed, color, age, religion, national origin, physical impairment, or other non-merit factors. Minorities are encouraged to apply.

For any questions, please email [email protected] No phone calls, please.

Read the full job description here. SHPD is taking applications for full-time Police Officers through August 5, 8:00 am.

Please apply online at: https://www.springhilltn.org/FormCenter/Human-Resources-7/Employment-Application-42

