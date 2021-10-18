Today’s Top Stories: Oct 18, 2021

By
Andrea Hinds
-

Here’s a look at the top stories for Oct 18, 2021.

brownland farm development

1Brownland Development Saga Continues

Once again, the Brownland Farm Development has been pushed back for more study after two hours of debate over new changes offered to the city by the developer, Kevin Estes, on the afternoon of the day of the meeting. Read More

Tim McGraw - Faith Hill Farm
photo from McEwen Group

2Historic Home, Formerly Owned by Faith Hill & Tim McGraw, Listed for Sale

The historic Samuel S. Morton House, formerly owned by Faith Hill and Tim McGraw, is listed for sale. Read More

Ironwood Academy
photo from Ironwood Academy

3Ironwood Academy Opens in Franklin

Ironwood Academy, a private, non-denominational, Christian educational program for grades K-12, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new campus at 405 Duke Drive in Franklin. The 12,000 square foot building is conveniently located in the thriving Aspen Grove Corporate Park just off Seaboard Lane. Read More

Golfzon
photo from Golfzon

4Par Golf in Brentwood to Host Grand Opening Celebration

Par Golf, an indoor golf course in Brentwood providing avid golfers with state-of-the-art training. is hosting an official grand opening event Oct 22-23. Read More

coronavirus
Stock Image

5Williamson County Coronavirus Case Count

A look at COVID-19 Cases in Williamson County, with information from the TN Department of Health. Read More

