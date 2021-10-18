Today’s Top Stories: Oct 18, 2021

Here’s a look at the top stories for Oct 18, 2021.
Once again, the Brownland Farm Development has been pushed back for more study after two hours of debate over new changes offered to the city by the developer, Kevin Estes, on the afternoon of the day of the meeting.
The historic Samuel S. Morton House, formerly owned by Faith Hill and Tim McGraw, is listed for sale.
Ironwood Academy, a private, non-denominational, Christian educational program for grades K-12, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new campus at 405 Duke Drive in Franklin. The 12,000 square foot building is conveniently located in the thriving Aspen Grove Corporate Park just off Seaboard Lane.
Par Golf, an indoor golf course in Brentwood providing avid golfers with state-of-the-art training. is hosting an official grand opening event Oct 22-23.
A look at COVID-19 Cases in Williamson County, with information from the TN Department of Health.