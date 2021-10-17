Par Golf in Brentwood to Host Grand Opening Celebration

Par Golf, an indoor golf course in Brentwood providing avid golfers with state-of-the-art training. is hosting an official grand opening event Oct 22-23.

Par Golf offers Golfzon, a golf simulator, and MedX spinal rehabilitation equipment that focuses on the strength, stability, flexibility, and endurance of the body’s core, providing a solid foundation for whole-body strength. They also offer Butch Harmon Golf Fitness Program further increases flexibility and increases body rotation.

A grand opening will be held on Friday, October 22- Saturday, October 23 where you can book the simulator for free at 5111 Taylor Park Drive, Brentwood.

There is a limited number of free sessions, make your appointment here. This offer is only valid 10/22/21 through 10/23/21 on the “Free Grand Opening Session”. One session per person. Experienced golfers 18 years and older only. You will be responsible for any damage to yourself, your property, or to Par Golf TN. Less experienced players should book a session with one of our available golf pros. Only valid for one person per session. Subject to change at any time.

GOLFZON is Golf Digest’s #1 rated golf simulator since 2017 and provides players with accurate analytics and performance evaluations. Not only will the GOLFZON simulator help improve a player’s golf game, but it also allows golfers to play over 200 stunningly realistic courses all over the world including St. Andrews Links, Pebble Beach, PGA National GC, Mission Hills courses, and many more.

Players will also have the option to purchase a GOLFZON membership. Membership allows players to easily sign into the simulator with a swipe of their card. The simulator will remember all of their past scores and the courses they played. A membership will also allow the GOLFZON simulator to learn how players use their clubs, better enable players to monitor their progress, and allow players to review and analyze video footage of their last swings from their phone or computer.