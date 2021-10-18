55 South in Spring Hill Closes

Donna Vissman
55 South, located at 2086 Wall Street in Spring Hill, has closed.

A note was placed on the door as well as the 55 South website stating the restaurant had closed.

It stated, ” We’re closed – Thank you so much for 4 years! After a wild 2020 and continued staffing issues in 2021 we have decided to close our Spring Hill location. We are tremendously grateful to the support of our regulars and the wonderful community. We hope you’ll come visit the next time you’re in Historic Downtown Franklin and Brentwood.”

55 South is owned by Jason McConnell, who is also the executive chef and owner of McConnell Hospitality Group. This restaurant was part of  McConnell’s partnership with Fresh Hospitality, whose other partnerships include Biscuit Love, The Grilled Cheeserie and Martin’s Bar-B-Que Joint.

McConnell also opened a fast-casual taco spot in Spring Hill called Salty Goat Taqueria, which closed in December 2019.

You can visit 55 South at their Brentwood and Franklin locations:

55 South Brentwood
7031 Executive Drive

55 South Franklin
403 Main Street

